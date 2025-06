British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke called on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan political office here this morning.

BNP's Standing Committee Member and Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisery Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan and organising secretary Shama Obaid were present, BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.