Will fight against conspiracies unitedly: BNP

The chief adviser hosted the meeting in an effort to forge a national unity, where a five-member delegation of the BNP attended.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the chief adviser called the dialogue to seek support from political parties to safeguard the nation. All parties came up with similar remarks on the question of protecting the existence of Bangladesh.

“We had earned a victory in this month of December at the cost of bloodshed of thousands of martyrs… for protecting independence, sovereignty, democracy, financial emancipation, and law and order in the country.” he said.