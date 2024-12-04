Will fight against conspiracies unitedly: BNP
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed a firm determination to fight against all conspiracies unitedly, following an all-party meeting with the interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus.
While talking to the media at the foreign service academy in Dhaka on Wednesday, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a standing committee member of the BNP, said they all talked about a concerted fight against conspiracies. At the same time, they pushed for gearing up the reform measures and holding a national election.
The chief adviser hosted the meeting in an effort to forge a national unity, where a five-member delegation of the BNP attended.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the chief adviser called the dialogue to seek support from political parties to safeguard the nation. All parties came up with similar remarks on the question of protecting the existence of Bangladesh.
“We had earned a victory in this month of December at the cost of bloodshed of thousands of martyrs… for protecting independence, sovereignty, democracy, financial emancipation, and law and order in the country.” he said.
Blaming the previous regime for conspiracies, he said, “The fallen regime went abroad and is hatching various conspiracies against the nation. All have expressed unity against those who are supporting the fallen regime abroad.”
Referring to efforts for creating division among the people, the BNP leader said they will deal with all conspirators and their patrons in a coordinated manner, just the way the fascist regime was overthrown through a student-led mass uprising in July and August.
“The chief adviser said he will take proper steps to create a national unity. We, the political parties attending today’s meeting, agreed to forge national unity,” he mentioned.