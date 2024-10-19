Dialogue
Dr Kamal's Gono Forum stresses on electoral reforms
Mizanur Rahman, member secretary of the coordination committee of the Gono Forum, has said they have given a number of recommendations to control commodity prices, restore law and order and reform the electoral system.
He disclosed this while talking to newsmen at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday after holding a dialogue with chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus.
Dr Kamal Hossain led the Gono Forum delegation.
Mizanur Rahman said the government received this positively.
The dialogue with the chief adviser begins with Gono Forum. Starting at 3:00PM on Saturday, the chief advisor is engaging in discussions with leaders of various political parties one after another at the state guest house Jamuna.
After the Gono Forum, a dialogue was held with the LDP, followed by discussions with the Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote, the 12-party alliance, Jatiya Mukti Council, Labour Party, and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP).
Earlier, on 5 October, the chief advisor held a dialogue with five parties, including the BNP and three alliances.
During the dialogue today, Kamal Hossain discussed the constitution, the judiciary, and law and order, coordination committee chairman Mustafa Mohsin Montu quoted Kamal Hossain as saying.
He emphasized the need to address the market situation and to break syndicates.
Mustafa Mohsin remarked, "The fallen autocrats and their foreign agents are in the process of destroying Bangladesh. We must all work together nationally to rescue our country."
Stating that the Gono Forum seeks free and fair elections, Mustafa Mohsin said, "Everyone must agree to move the country forward. This government is a government of the people. For the sake of protecting this government and ourselves, we need to ensure fair elections in the future."
The Gono Forum leader said, "We will provide overall support to the government. He (the Chief Advisor) will seek our assistance on any matter. We will give advice based on our understanding. The chief advisor has told us that the door is open for the people."
Regarding elections, Mustafa Mohsin said a free and fair election commission must be established. This requires a search committee or some means to appoint good people, to avoid problems like those in the past.
When asked if there had been discussions about a roadmap, Mustafa Mohsin responded, "We did not specify any dates. We said reforms must be completed quickly for elections."
On whether proposals had been made for constitutional amendments, he said they would discuss and provide a written proposal within a day or two.
When questioned about the cancellation of eight days, Mustafa Mohsin said no days except the national days should be observed.
In this dialogue, a 9-member delegation led by the Gono Forum emeritus president Dr Kamal Hossain joined the dialogue.
Other members are: Mustafa Mohsin Montu, co-chairman SM Altaf Hossain, Subrata Chowdhury, member secretary Mizanur Rahman, and members AKM Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohiuddin Abdul Kader, Moshtaq Ahmed, and Suraiya Begum.