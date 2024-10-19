Dr Kamal's Gono Forum stresses on electoral reforms

Mizanur Rahman, member secretary of the coordination committee of the Gono Forum, has said they have given a number of recommendations to control commodity prices, restore law and order and reform the electoral system.

He disclosed this while talking to newsmen at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday after holding a dialogue with chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus.

Dr Kamal Hossain led the Gono Forum delegation.

Mizanur Rahman said the government received this positively.

The dialogue with the chief adviser begins with Gono Forum. Starting at 3:00PM on Saturday, the chief advisor is engaging in discussions with leaders of various political parties one after another at the state guest house Jamuna.