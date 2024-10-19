Dr Yunus to hold dialogue with some parties today
The interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, is all set to hold discussions with a number of political parties today, Saturday.
The parties are Gano Forum, LDP, Jatiyatabadi Sammana Jote, the 12-Party Alliance, Jatiya Mukti Council, Labour Party, and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP).
The chief adviser has been holding discussions with political parties since 5 October. However, not all parties have had their turn at the table yet as the process was halted due to the Durga Puja holiday.
The interim government began its journey on 8 August. Immediately after assuming power, the government held dialogue with all political parties, including Jatiya Party. But the government refrained from inviting the Jatiya Party for talks this time.
The current phase of dialogue began at state guest house Jamuna on 5 October, with participation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Later, Jamaat-e-Islami, Ganatantra Mancha, Hefazat-e-Islam, Left Democratic Alliance, Islami Andolan, AB Party, and Gono Odhikar Parishad held discussions with the interim government.
The government initially formed some six commissions to carry out reforms in six crucial sectors – electoral system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption system, public administration, and constitution.
While making the announcement on 11 September, the chief adviser hoped that the nation would embark on a new journey through these reforms, in line with the spirit of the July uprising and expectations of all.
The commissions have already started their activities officially, following gazette notifications on their formation.
Meanwhile, the government on Thursday announced the formation of four other commissions to carry out reforms in the sectors of health, media, labour rights, and women affairs.