Dr Yunus to hold dialogue with some parties today 

The interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, is all set to hold discussions with a number of political parties today, Saturday.

The parties are Gano Forum, LDP, Jatiyatabadi Sammana Jote, the 12-Party Alliance, Jatiya Mukti Council, Labour Party, and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP).

The chief adviser has been holding discussions with political parties since 5 October. However, not all parties have had their turn at the table yet as the process was halted due to the Durga Puja holiday.