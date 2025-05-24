Delay in election will create ground for return of autocrats: BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain has said any dealy in election will create the ground for return of autocrats.

The current interim government and all involved with it will have to bear the responsibility if that happens, he added.

The BNP leader made the remarks while briefing journalists in front Jamuna after meeting the interim government’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at his residence on Saturday evening.

“If the election is delayed under any pretext, we think the ground for return of the autocrats will be prepared. The responsibility for this will fall on the current government and those associated with it," said the BNP leader.