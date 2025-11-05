BNP tries to strike a balance in nominations, but controversy remains

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) policymakers see the list of candidates announced for 237 constituencies as an effort to “maintain balance.” The list includes both experienced leaders and a large number of young faces.

However, several names on the list have sparked controversy or raised questions. Overall, the nominations have generated mixed reactions among party leaders and activists. The BNP’s top leadership is now closely observing reactions on the ground.

The BNP officially announced the names of its candidates for 237 constituencies on Monday. According to the list, 83 of them are young candidates. Through this, the BNP appears to be signaling its intention to highlight the importance of future politics.

Party leaders say most of the young candidates were chosen based on their roles in recent movements. However, many of the newcomers come from political families—some are children of former MPs, while others are spouses of public representatives.

Out of the 237 candidates, only 10 are women and just four are from minority communities, figures that are considered negligible in terms of representational responsibility. This lack of representation is viewed as one of the weak points of the nomination process.

After the list was made public on Monday afternoon, Prothom Alo spoke with several BNP leaders and activists at different levels. They said that in many constituencies, the nominations have triggered mixed reactions.