Student union polls to be model for national election: Home affairs adviser

Adviser for Home Affairs Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, along with other student union polls, will serve as a model for the upcoming national election.

He said, “An election is being held after many years. So far, no complaints have been raised regarding the DUCSU election. The election is going well.”

He made these remarks on Tuesday at a press conference after a meeting of the Law and Order Advisory Council Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs conference room in the Secretariat.

Noting that preparations for the national election have already begun, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said law enforcement personnel have been given training, and discussions are under way with the Ministry of Finance for election funding.