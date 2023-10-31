Peter Haas expects all parties to engage in unconditional dialogue 

US Ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, stated to reporters that there is no room for conflict among any parties involved in democratic elections. He expressed his hope that all parties would engage in an unconditional dialogue to address concerns and facilitate free and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.
Ambassador Haas visited the election commission (EC) building in Dhaka on Tuesday, where he met with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. After the meeting, he shared the remarks with reporters.
Peter Haas stressed the importance of ensuring transparency and accountability while fulfilling the constitutional duties of the election commission. This is essential to meet international standards for conducting elections, he added.
The process of achieving free and fair elections begins long before polling day and involves the collective responsibility of the government, political parties, law enforcement agencies, voters, civil society, the media, and the election commission.
Peter Haas also emphasised that any actions that undermine the democratic election process, such as violence, obstructing people's right to assemble peacefully, and restricting internet access, raise doubts about the ability to conduct fair elections.
Meanwhile, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal stated that preparations for the elections were discussed during the meeting with the US ambassador.
He also emphasised that the election commission has no alternative but to conduct elections. The commission is obligated to hold elections in accordance with the constitution.
Political parties have various choices, including participating in elections individually or in a coalition, or choosing not to participate. However, the commission does not have such flexibility; it is solely responsible for preparing for the elections, he insisted.