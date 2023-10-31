Peter Haas expects all parties to engage in unconditional dialogue 

US Ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, stated to reporters that there is no room for conflict among any parties involved in democratic elections. He expressed his hope that all parties would engage in an unconditional dialogue to address concerns and facilitate free and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

Ambassador Haas visited the election commission (EC) building in Dhaka on Tuesday, where he met with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. After the meeting, he shared the remarks with reporters.