No alternative to holding polls on time, CEC says after meeting Peter Haas

The CEC said the issue of favorable election environment was discussed during the meeting with Peter Haas.

The CEC said the EC always wants the environment to be conducive but wants to make sure that no such misunderstanding is created among the people that election won’t be held if conducive environment is not created.

CEC said the preparation of the upcoming election has been discussed during the meeting with the US ambassador.

The political parties have many options. They can either participate or boycott the election, but the commission does not have any such options, he added.