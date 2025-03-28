Objections to changing country’s name, agrees to change fundamental principles

The National Citizens Party (NCP) has opposed the Constitutional Reform Commission’s recommendation to change the name of the state. However, the party has agreed with the proposal to replace nationalism, socialism, and secularism with ‘equality, human dignity, social justice, pluralism, and democracy’ as the fundamental principles of governance in the constitution. The NCP has also emphasised the need to clearly define pluralism.

On 23 March, the NCP submitted its written opinion on the recommendations of five reform commissions, including the Constitutional Reform Commission, to the National Consensus Commission. Out of 166 key recommendations, the NCP fully agreed with 113 and partially agreed with 29 recommendations.

The BNP also submitted its opinion to the Consensus Commission on the same day, revealing several fundamental differences between the two parties’ stances. While the BNP does not support changes to the constitution’s basic principles, the NCP does.