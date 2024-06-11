Upazila polls: AL locks in clashes among its own men

The ruling Awami League leaders and activists have made their own men political opponents and locked in clashes as there was no political competition in the recently-concluded upazila parishad elections.

Seven people were killed during the four-phase elections and about 1,000 people were injured in these factional clashes.

Almost every phase of this local government election saw clashes. However, casualties were reported in Jashore, Kushtia, Cox’s Bazar, Gopalganj, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria and Sirajganj.

Some 172 persons were accused over these killings in these seven districts. Although police arrested 19 of them, the masterminds of these incidents remain out of touch in most of the cases.

The voters barely had any interest in this election without any opposition. The upazila polls this time also saw the lowest votes cast in its history as most of the opposition parties boycotted the polls.