Digital Security Act to be amended before national polls: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said that the Digital Security Act would be amended before the upcoming national elections. The minister said this in response to questions from newspersons at his home before attending a public meeting of the Awami League in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba on Saturday.

Anisul Huq said, “The Digital Security Act will be amended before the upcoming general election through discussions.”

The law minister also answered questions from the newspersons on various issues, including BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad.