Digital Security Act to be amended before national polls: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said that the Digital Security Act would be amended before the upcoming national elections. The minister said this in response to questions from newspersons at his home before attending a public meeting of the Awami League in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba on Saturday.
Anisul Huq said, “The Digital Security Act will be amended before the upcoming general election through discussions.”
The law minister also answered questions from the newspersons on various issues, including BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad.
Speaking regarding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad, the minister said, “Bangladesh runs on laws. Khaleda Zia has been granted bail on condition following the law. She has been convicted by the court. There is no chance of taking treatment abroad as per the law. It will be a contempt of court. As far I know, she is suffering from a mild fever. She will stay at the hospital for two days and will return home after that.”
In response to a question regarding the possibility of dialogues ahead of the national election, Anisul Huq said, “The prime minister has told us that there is no need of holding dialogues. The election will be held on time in compliance with the constitution. The Election Commission has been formed to hold a fair election.”
Speaking as chief guest at Awami League’s rally at Government Technical School and College ground at Kaimpur union in Kasba, Anisul Huq said Bangladesh is being developed under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and no quarter can thwart this journey of development.
Chaired by Kaimpur union Awami League president Md Zakir Hossain, the rally was attended among other’s by Kasba upazila parishad chairman and upazila AL’s general secretary Md Rashedul Kawsar Bhuiyan, Kasba pourashava mayor Golam Haqqani, upazila parishad vice chairman Md Monir Hossain and women vice chairman Farhana Siddika.
Earlier at another rally organised by Akhaura upazila AL, the law minister told journalists that the election would be held as per constitution. There would be no neutral or caretaker government and the election commission will hold the election.
The election would be free and fair, he added.
The minister said the High Court gave a verdict against caretaker government system and appellate division later retained the verdict. Later the parliament abolished the caretaker system and decided that Bangladesh would be run and election would be conducted as per the constitution on 1972. The next election would be held under the same system.
Now Bangladesh is being run adhering that decision, he added.