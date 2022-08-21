Why has EC again sought authority to cancel polls: SHUJAN

Addressing the programme, lawyer Shahdeen Malik said according to the Article 111 of the constitution it is a must for everyone to obey the Supreme Court verdicts. What the Supreme Court has said has already become a law. That’s why seeking amendment of the law to add the provision of authority to cancel elections even when a Supreme Court verdict has already given the authority raises some questions. But sometimes, the verdict is included in the law to make the people, who do not know it, aware of it.

Shahdeen Malik also said the process of putting forth the amendment proposals also does not seem transparent to him. The proposal should have been made after preparing a report based on the proposals the political parties put forth in the dialogues with the EC and consulting about the report with different stakeholders.

SHUJAN thinks the existing constitutional structure undoubtedly is a huge hindrance for holding a free, fair and objective election. The commission has to say the government clearly to remove the hindrances immediately, so that the polls-time administration and law enforcement could carry out their duties objectively and the EC could carry out its mandate of holding fair election successfully.

The EC recently sent a proposal to the law ministry to amend the RPO. Regarding this the SHUJAN said the proposals of the commission are incomplete. It made a few proposals including reinstating the provision of “No Vote”, provision to cancel the nomination for providing false information in the affidavit, including the provision to verify the information provided in the affidavit, making it mandatory to verify the income and expenses of a candidate, including the provision to verify political party’s audited statement and ensuring the voting rights of expatriate Bangladeshis.