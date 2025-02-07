BNP tells government to get control of the situation
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called upon the interim government to establish control over the situation prevailing in the country. If not, they warned, anarchy would spread all over.
BNP said, it is high time that the role of the state and the government is made clear by strongly establishing law and order.
BNP made these comments in a press release issued Thursday night. The release was sent by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
After the damaging and destroying of Sheikh Mujib's house at Dhanmondi road 32 began, on Wednesday night news came of the 'Sheikh Bari' coming under attack in Khulna.
Next, the house of Awami League central leader Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif was attacked in Kushtia.
Over the past two days, at least 33 houses and business establishments of former president Abdul Hamid, Awami League central leaders and MPs came under attacks, were damaged and set on fire.
At least 50 murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Sheikh family were destroyed. Eight offices of Awami League were set on fire.
The BNP release stated, "We note with grave concern that the instigative behaviour and words of the autocrat and her associates who fled from the country after being toppled by the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs, concerning the blood-stained student-mass uprising of July-August, have given rise to extreme anger and fury among the people. As a result, on Wednesday various mementos, sculptures, establishments and name plates of the fallen autocrats were attacked and demolished by the agitated people."
BNP's concern is that of the government fails to control the situation that has arisen, the stability of the state and the government will come under threat. This may give rise to a possible revival of extreme anarchist anti-democracy evil forces of the country and outside as well as of the fallen fascists. The signs are already visible.
The BNP statement went on to say, "The people feel that over the past six months the present interim government has been unable to display any tangible measures in bringing the fallen autocrat and collaborators who fled from the country, under the law. As a result, the people are being instigated to take the law into their own hands. If the people take the law into their own hands despite their being a government at the helm, the image of the government can be harmed at home and abroad. Yet in keeping with the aspirations of the July student-mass uprising, the people had hoped to see the rule of law re-established in the country and this should have been the government's top priority. At present people of various classes and professions have been taking to the streets in a mob culture, creating public suffering. The government has failed to display the skill required to tackle the situation."
The BNP release said that top priority should be given to providing state support to the families of the July-August student-mass uprising, proper treatment and rehabilitation of the injured, ensuring trial of the despicable fugitive autocrat and collaborators, and preventing the defeated fascists from provocative actions. However, there is no visible or significant progress in this regard.
BNP stated in the release that the administration still has not been cleared for the collaborators of the fallen fascists. There are still collaborators of the fascists in the judiciary. Anti mass-uprising elements are still serving in the police administration. This has given rise to doubts as to whether the government will be able to meet the expectations of the people.