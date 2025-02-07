BNP tells government to get control of the situation

BNP's concern is that of the government fails to control the situation that has arisen, the stability of the state and the government will come under threat. This may give rise to a possible revival of extreme anarchist anti-democracy evil forces of the country and outside as well as of the fallen fascists. The signs are already visible.

The BNP statement went on to say, "The people feel that over the past six months the present interim government has been unable to display any tangible measures in bringing the fallen autocrat and collaborators who fled from the country, under the law. As a result, the people are being instigated to take the law into their own hands. If the people take the law into their own hands despite their being a government at the helm, the image of the government can be harmed at home and abroad. Yet in keeping with the aspirations of the July student-mass uprising, the people had hoped to see the rule of law re-established in the country and this should have been the government's top priority. At present people of various classes and professions have been taking to the streets in a mob culture, creating public suffering. The government has failed to display the skill required to tackle the situation."