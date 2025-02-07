Ex-mayor Liton’s house demolished in Rajshahi
A portion of the house of Rajshahi Awami League presidium member and former Rajshai City Corporation (RCC) mayor Khairuzzaman Liton has been demolished. The house was demolished with an excavator at 11:00 pm yesterday, Thursday.
The three-storey house is in the Upashahar area of the city. An agitated people was seen demolishing the house. Besides, many throng in front of the house out of curiosity.
Earlier, on 5 August, Khairuzzaman Liton went into hiding with his family members following the fall of the Awami League government.
The house was vandalised and looted on that very day. People were seen taking away even the doors and windows of the house the next day.
Only the concrete structure of the house was left. The agitated mob demolished a part of that concrete structure last night.