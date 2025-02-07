Ex-mayor Liton’s house demolished in Rajshahi

A portion of the house of Rajshahi Awami League presidium member and former Rajshai City Corporation (RCC) mayor Khairuzzaman Liton has been demolished. The house was demolished with an excavator at 11:00 pm yesterday, Thursday.

The three-storey house is in the Upashahar area of the city. An agitated people was seen demolishing the house. Besides, many throng in front of the house out of curiosity.