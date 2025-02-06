Govt Statement
Vandalism at Dhanmondi 32 was outburst of public rage
The vandalism at the house on Dhanmondi 32 was the outburst of public anger caused by Sheikh Hasina's provoking remarks against the July uprising, said the interim government in a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing today, Thursday.
The government said the incident was unintended and unexpected, while the vandalism at Dhanmondi 32 was the outburst of public anger created due to Sheikh Hasina's provoking statements against the July uprising from India where she is staying to avoid arrest.
In the last six months, there has been no attack or destruction on Dhanmondi 32 house, the statement said, adding that the vandalism happened last night due to two reasons.
Firstly, deposed dictator Sheikh Hasina insulted and undermined the martyrs of the July uprising. By making irrelevant, vulgar and hateful remarks on the deaths of the martyrs, Sheikh Hasina disrespected and disgraced the July uprising.
Secondly, despite fleeing the mass uprising, fugitive Sheikh Hasina was talking in the same tone she used to speak when she was in power by means of corruption, terrorism and inhumane processes. And she was threatening the July mass uprising and everybody who participated in the mass movement against her.
Sheikh Hasina has threatened to create instability in the country, the statement said.
“Sheikh Hasina continues to strike one after another on the wounds created in the minds of the people due to July massacre. In response to her violent behaviour, the incident of vandalism occurred at Dhanmindi road no. 32,” the statement read.
The statement said the interim government is on the highest alert to protect the lives and property of the country’s people and the law enforcement agencies are making all-out efforts to bring the situation under control.
“If Sheikh Hasina, a wanted accused on charges of crimes against humanity, refrains from delivering derogative statements, it will be possible to avoid the occurrence,” it said.
The government hoped that India would not allow its territory to be used for any act that creates instability in Bangladesh and would not give Sheikh Hasina scope to make statements.
“The interim government does not want recurrence of such incidents in the future,” the statement said.
Mentioning that the trial of those involved in the July massacre is continuing in full swing, the statement said, the interim government is committed to ensuring befitting punishment to the perpetrators of the massacre through this trial.
"The government will examine what legal steps can be taken against those involved in provocative acts,” according the statement.