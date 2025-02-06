Vandalism at Dhanmondi 32 was outburst of public rage

The vandalism at the house on Dhanmondi 32 was the outburst of public anger caused by Sheikh Hasina's provoking remarks against the July uprising, said the interim government in a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing today, Thursday.

In the last six months, there has been no attack or destruction on Dhanmondi 32 house, the statement said, adding that the vandalism happened last night due to two reasons.