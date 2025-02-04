BNP to modernize health sector like UK, if voted to power: Khandaker Mosharraf

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced today an outline of national health sector reforms with the aim of building a 'universal health system' in Bangladesh on the model of the United Kingdom (UK)’s National Health Service (NHS).

Party Standing Committee member and former Health Minister Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain presented the outline at a press conference at the political office of the BNP Chairperson in Gulshan this morning.

The senior BNP leader said that just as quality health services have not yet been ensured for the marginalized population, medical education is not planned today.

"Our medical system has not achieved the desired competitiveness at the regional and international levels so that the general public still has a high rate of going abroad to receive medical services," he said.

The private health service system has not become a universal reality yet, he said.

Khandaker Mosharraf said access to health services is one of the fundamental rights of the people have yet not been reflected in the expected policy.