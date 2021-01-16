Pourashava polls end amid sporadic incidents

Prothom Alo correspondents said that long queues had formed in front of the centres when the voting began at 8:00am. The voting was continuing peacefully, but after 11:00am, BNP polling agents were driven out of some of the centres and also beaten up. Also, voters known to be BNP supporters were not allowed to enter certain centres.

While there was widespread violence in Arani pourashava of Rajshahi over the past two days, the voting was carried out peacefully. However, on the night before the election, the law enforcement arrested 30 persons. It was a similar situation in Basruhat, Noakhali. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Kader's younger brother and mayor candidate Abdul Kader had been continuously making allegations, but today, Saturday, expressed his satisfaction with the polls.

Boycott and violence

BNP candidate Rafiqul Islam in Iswardi, Pabna, boycotted the election after being shoved about. He alleged that his agents were driven out of all the centres and also said that the votes had been rigged.

BNP mayoral candidate of Mongla port pourashava in Bagerhat, Md Zulfiqar Ali, also boycotted the election. He told newsmen that Awami league had taken over the centre and threatened the voters. They did not allow the agents to remain in the centres and also forced certain voters to vote as directed. The Awami League candidate, however, said that the election had been free, fair and peaceful. The voters had turned out spontaneously.

BNP mayor candidate of Kishoreganj, Nurul Millat, announced his boycott of the polls at 11:00am, telling newsmen that his agents have been chased out of almost all the centres and he had been mistreated.

BNP candidate in Bhabaniganj of Bagmara, Rajshahi, Abdur Razzak, said his polling agents were not allowed to enter the centres and voting was obstructed. At 11:00am he told newspersons that the election was a farce. He said he had gone with his son and nephew to cast their votes at the Shaheed Sekandar Memorial Adarsha High School centre, but Awami League men told them to leave. They did not allow him to enter the center and his supporters were assaulted. He had to leave the place.

Independent mayor candidate in Sripur, Gazipur, Shah Alam, was detained and taken to the police station. This was confirmed to Prothom Alo by the Kaliakoir circle ASP Al Mamun in Gazipur. It could not be known at the time, however, why he had been detained.