PM Hasina is likely visit to Paris: French ambassador

Bangladesh and France are likely to see significant progress regarding purchase of 10 A350 from Airbus, having Dhaka's own sovereign earth-observation satellite and endorsing an adaptation pact aimed at supporting Bangladesh in adapting to the effects of climate change during forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to France.

“A date is still being searched, because at that level, you have too many agendas. It's not something you do in five minutes. So there will be a visit,” French ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy told the newspersons at her residence on Wednesday.

She said there will be ministerial-level visit before the prime minister’s visit to France and Bangladesh will receive a “large and important” delegation of business people from France probably in next fall. “So, this is also very encouraging.”