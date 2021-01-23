Preference for sons declining in Bangladesh: Study

The ‘son preference’ by women of childbearing age is declining in Bangladesh but fertility decisions are still influenced according to son preference, a study says.

The term ‘son preference’ refers to any situation where parents value sons over daughters and make resulting choices accordingly, which can have a strong economic and demographic impact, it added.

The study, published in Science Direct, surveyed a nationally representative sample of Bangladeshi women of childbearing age, born between 1975 and 1994, to assess how son preference is evolving, said a press release issued by University of Kent, UK on 22 January.