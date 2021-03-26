President for developing efficient leadership in all sectors

President M Abdul Hamid Friday put emphasis on establishing principles, morality and ideals in all sectors along with building efficient leadership for the sake of the country and its people as he addressed a function at National Parade Square, reports BSS.
“We need to establish principles, morality and ideals in all sectors simultaneously to develop efficient leadership,” the president told the concluding session of the 10-day celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman’s birth centenary and Bangladesh independence’s golden jubilee this afternoon.
Noting that the country’s development is not the responsibility of only political leadership, he said, “Rather, as citizens of an independent country, it is the duty and responsibility of all of us.”
The senior politician urged all to carry out respective duties with honesty and sincerity to make the country’s independence meaningful and disseminate its benefits to mass people.
“We need to behave very responsibly in our respective duties in personal, family, social, political and state-related affairs,” he added.
The president said independence is the right of the people and the freedom would be meaningful, if it is used properly without limiting it within the accomplishment of rights.
“Again, the freedom diminishes due to its inappropriate use. Liberation and autocracy cannot be treated in the same manner,” the president added.
Referring to Bangabandhu’s charismatic leadership behind the birth of Bangladesh, Abdul Hamid said Bangabandhu never confined himself as a friend of the Bangalis only; instead he became the friend of the oppressed-exploited people of the world.
In place of the ceremonial components of the twin celebrations, he emphasised on making the country’s new and future generations informed about the life, work, principles and ideals of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of all time.
“Besides, the researchers, historians and politicians need to play the pioneering role in representing Bangabandhu in the international arena in different languages,” Hamid suggested.
President Hamid, who was a close aid of Father of the Nation, said in the early hours on this very day (26 March) in 1971, Bangabandhu officially proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh but this independence did not come in one day or all of a sudden.
“Behind this, there was a long history of exploitation, oppression and deprivation. There is self-sacrifice of millions of lives. Bangabandhu initiated the movement for securing the rights of the Bangali nation,” the President continued.
“Since 1952 to 1971, Bangabandhu led the whole nation from the front in each of the stages, Bangabandhu had to bear with torture, oppression and imprisonment for years, but never deviated from his goals.”
Bangabandhu did not achieve his vast political prudence through academic exercise but his learning was from his involvement with mass people as he used to understand the pulse of the people, know their requirements and claims, and also stood beside them at the time of emergency, the President observed.
He called upon all to march forward for building a developed and prosperous “Sonar Bangla” being inspired with the ideals of the Father of the Nation.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also Bangabandhu’s elder daughter, presided over the function with visiting Indian premier Narendra Modi joining it as guest of honour.
Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, president’s wife Rashida Khanam, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and chief coordinator the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.
Welcoming the Indian premier Narendra Modi here to join the historic twin events, the Bangladesh president said, “India is the closest neighbour and a trusted friend of Bangladesh. I recall with deep appreciation the unstinting moral and material support of Indian political leaders and people in the 1971 war.”
The president also expressed sincere thanks to the government of India for its decision to confer the ‘Gandhi Peace Prize 2020’ to Bangabandhu, posthumously in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.
Many disputes including land and maritime boundary issues with India were resolved, he said hoping that bilateral talks would continue to resolve some unresolved issues amicably and in a dignified way soon.
The President hoped that the world community, including India, would play an effective role in solving the Rohingya crisis.