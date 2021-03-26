President for developing efficient leadership in all sectors

President M Abdul Hamid Friday put emphasis on establishing principles, morality and ideals in all sectors along with building efficient leadership for the sake of the country and its people as he addressed a function at National Parade Square, reports BSS.

“We need to establish principles, morality and ideals in all sectors simultaneously to develop efficient leadership,” the president told the concluding session of the 10-day celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Raman’s birth centenary and Bangladesh independence’s golden jubilee this afternoon.

Noting that the country’s development is not the responsibility of only political leadership, he said, “Rather, as citizens of an independent country, it is the duty and responsibility of all of us.”

The senior politician urged all to carry out respective duties with honesty and sincerity to make the country’s independence meaningful and disseminate its benefits to mass people.

“We need to behave very responsibly in our respective duties in personal, family, social, political and state-related affairs,” he added.

The president said independence is the right of the people and the freedom would be meaningful, if it is used properly without limiting it within the accomplishment of rights.

“Again, the freedom diminishes due to its inappropriate use. Liberation and autocracy cannot be treated in the same manner,” the president added.

Referring to Bangabandhu’s charismatic leadership behind the birth of Bangladesh, Abdul Hamid said Bangabandhu never confined himself as a friend of the Bangalis only; instead he became the friend of the oppressed-exploited people of the world.