President for people's unity to build Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'

President M Abdul Hamid Wednesday called for forging unity among the people, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, to implement Bangabandhu's pledge to build 'Sonar Bangla' and eliminate communalism and violence.

"All would have to forge unity, irrespective of religion, caste and creed to implement Bangabandhu's pledge to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal)," he said in a special address in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) marking the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

In his speech in the 15th session of the 11th JS, the president called upon the political leaders, civil society and other stakeholders, irrespective of party affiliation, to work together to establish good governance in the country.

The head of the state also urged the people to pay the blood-debt of millions of martyrs by accelerating the national democratic journey and country's socio-economic development, sinking the differences of opinions.