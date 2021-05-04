President Hamid to take second dose of Covid-19 vaccine Thursday

President Abdul Hamid will receive his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, reports UNB.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told the news agency that the president will take the second vaccine shot at his official residence Bangabhaban on 6 May.

The president took his first vaccine shot at his official residence on 10 March along with his secretaries and family members, he said.

Secretaries concerned to the president and his personal physicians, among others, will be present during the vaccination.