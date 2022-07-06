Prime Bank asks former RAB official sanctioned by the US to close account

Lawyer Sheikh Ali Ahmed is providing legal assistance to Jahangir Alam in this regard. He told Prothom Alo, they were disappointed about the role of the bank.
The US Department of the Treasury and the State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and its seven former and current officials for serious human rights abuses on 10 December last year.
Sheikh Ali Ahmed, a lawyer for Jahangir Alam, told Prothom Alo that his client had formally written to the in-charge of the bank on 7 March under the Right to Information Act as the Prime Bank authorities did not provide information.
Jahangir Alam requested to know in a letter whether the ATM card and bank account issued by Prime Bank are active or frozen. If it was frozen, he also asked to know, at which organisation’s instruction and for what reason the account had been frozen.
Not getting any response from the bank authorities even after this, Jahangir Alam appealed to the authorities. He requested to know the reason for the delay and fine the concerned official. He also requested to take legal action against the concerned official.
Jahangir Alam sent a letter to the Information Commission on 16 May as he did not receive any response from the Bank. On the same day, the Prime Bank authorities sent him a letter. In the letter, the bank said Prime Bank Limited is committed to complying with the rules of various international financial institutions, including those in the United States. Since there is an executive order from the US State Department, Prime Bank Limited no longer wants to have any transaction with Jahangir Alam. If they do so, the bank itself will be disconnected from the network of international financial institutions. The bank itself and its clients will be at risk in international transactions.
The letter said the bank had decided to suspend Jahangir Alam's transaction in the greater interest and to ensure safe transactions for customers. This decision will remain in force as long as the sanction is not lifted.
Meanwhile, the Information Commission summoned both the parties following Jahangir Alam's objections. Lawyers of both the parties were present at the Information Commission on 3 July. Lawyer Sheikh Ali Ahmed said the Information Commission would deliver its decision on 18 July.
Prime Bank Limited did not agree to provide any official statement in this regard.