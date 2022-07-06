Prime Bank asks former RAB official sanctioned by the US to close account

Prime Bank Limited has requested former additional director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Jahangir Alam, who has been sanctioned by the United States, to close his account.

In a letter to Jahangir Alam, Prime Bank officials said the request was made in keeping with commitments made to international financial institutions, including the US.

Jahangir Alam wanted to know from the Prime Bank authorities whether his current account and ATM card were active in the bank in February. The bank authorities sent the letter last month following the requests.

Brigadier general Jahangir Alam is currently serving as commander in the President's Guard Regiment.