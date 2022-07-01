Pro-IS elements active in ‘virtual cell’

Six years on since the brutal militant attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, Dhaka, most of the militant groups in the country are more or less inactive. But while the militants have not been visibly active over the past few years, they have maintained their presence online. They are using encrypted apps to carry out their campaigns through various groups, according to law enforcement agencies.

According to an analysis by an agency of the law enforcement dealing with the prevention and monitoring of militancy, the pro-Islamic State (IS) groups from 2018 have created various ‘virtual cells’ or ‘modules’. These cells, or those motivated by these groups, can at any time attempt to carry out a ‘lone wolf’ attack. Such cells and small organised groups were involved in the sporadic attacks against the police in various locations in 2019.