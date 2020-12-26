Problems will remain till Rohingyas return to Myanmar: BGB DG

The problem of Rohingya Muslim refugees is a big one and unless they return to Myanmar, the problem will remain for India and other countries, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) director general major general Shafeenul Islam said on Friday after the five-day meeting with his Border Security Force (BSF) counterpart Rakesh Asthana in Guwahati, the capital of Indian state of Assam.

Islam said that Rohingya Muslims are not only found in India, they are found across the world including countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“The Rohingya Muslim refugee problem would be solved when they would go back to their country, Myanmar, at the earliest otherwise the problem would remain for India and other countries,” the BGB DG said.