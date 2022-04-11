Proclamation of Independence is Bangladesh’s ‘birth certificate’: Amir-ul Islam

Amir-ul Islam regrets the lack of research about the Proclamation of Independence. He said Bangladesh is moving forward. But we need to enrich our study of history. Only money is not enough, the most important wealth is education, he added.

Amir-ul Islam further said Proclamation of Independence is the fundamental basis of the constitution of Bangladesh. This needs to be included in the curriculum of schools and colleges.

Addressing the programme, Education Minister Dipu Moni said many lies have been told about Bangabandhu and his family and history. In the same way, many lies have been told about the drafting of the constitution. Reading of the book, Bangladesher Ganaparishader Karjobiboroni O Prashongik Tathya, will provide a glimpse of the history.

Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua advised to pay heed to the fundamental aspects of the constitution.