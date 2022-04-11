Proclamation of Independence is Bangladesh’s ‘birth certificate’: Amir-ul Islam

Amir-ul Islam said this while addressing the 51st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Ganaparishad (Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh) at Central Museum at Shahbagh in the capital Sunday morning.
Cover of a book ‘Bangladesher Ganaparishader Karjobiboroni O Prashongik Tathya’ was unveiled in the programme. Noted lawyer and one of the main composers of Bangladesh’s Proclamation of Independence, Amir-ul Islam was honoured in the programme, organised by Ramon Publishers.
Bangladesh Ganaparishad was constituted by the people’s representatives on 10 April, 1971 during the Liberation War. Amir-ul Islam read out the Proclamation of Independence based on the declaration of independence by Bangabandhu.
Amir-ul Islam regrets the lack of research about the Proclamation of Independence. He said Bangladesh is moving forward. But we need to enrich our study of history. Only money is not enough, the most important wealth is education, he added.
Amir-ul Islam further said Proclamation of Independence is the fundamental basis of the constitution of Bangladesh. This needs to be included in the curriculum of schools and colleges.
Addressing the programme, Education Minister Dipu Moni said many lies have been told about Bangabandhu and his family and history. In the same way, many lies have been told about the drafting of the constitution. Reading of the book, Bangladesher Ganaparishader Karjobiboroni O Prashongik Tathya, will provide a glimpse of the history.
Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua advised to pay heed to the fundamental aspects of the constitution.
He said nowadays Bangladesh has turned into a haven for the rich people. The society is taking a turn towards communalism. Now everyone is moving towards compromising.
There were debates about any issue during the time of Liberation War and this is the beauty of democracy, said Professor Anwar Hossain.
Veteran leftist leader Daud Hossain presided over the programme where the editor of Bangladesher Ganaparishader Karjobiboroni O Prashongik Tathya, Abul Khayer and Ramon Publishers’ proprietor Syed Rahmat Ullah were among others present at the programme.