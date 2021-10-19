Protection of Hindus, others must be ensured: Amnesty

"Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially and transparently investigate the incidents and bring those suspected to be responsible for the violence and vandalism to account through fair trials," said Hammadi.
He further said reports of a spate of attacks by angry mobs against members of the Hindu community, their homes, temples and puja pandals are "symptomatic of the growing anti-minority sentiment" in the country.
Targeting religious sensitivities to stoke communal tension is a serious human rights violation and requires immediate and decisive action from the government to address the situation of minorities in the country, said Hammadi.