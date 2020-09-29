Prothom Alo English page verified by Facebook

The Facebook page of English version of Prothom Alo has been verified by the social media giant.
The English page got the Facebook’s blue tick mark on Monday (28 September).
The world’s most widely read Bangla web portal Prothom Alo the launched its English portal on 22 March 2015.
Advertisement
Earlier in the beginning of this year, the English version unveiled its updated website for better experience of its readers in Bangladesh and around the globe.
This new site promises you a more user-friendly, interactive and versatile experience with stories widely enriched with visuals. Stories with embedded social media interactions, videos, photos will make the site more vibrant, and shareable.