Prothom Alo launces digital archive ‘Chirantan 1971’

The leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo on 27 March launched ‘Chirantan 1971’ - a digital archive on the Liberation War–to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Viewers will find a wide range of information sorted in different sections like martyred intellectuals, war diary, special days, books, interviews, war the at grassroots and more in the archive.

The digital window will give the audience access to wartime photographs, historical audios and videos. The beta version digital archive will soon be opened for Prothom Alo readers and researchers.

During a brief ceremony held at Prothom Alo office in Dhaka, three young journalists of the media house–Shakila Haque, Zinat Sharmin and Arnab Sanyal–inaugurated the digital archive.

Liberation War-based articles published in Prothom Alo since 1998 will be preserved in the archive. And it will be updated in regular basis so that audience can use the site as a databank.

The programme was launched with patriotic songs rendered by singer Warda Ashraf.