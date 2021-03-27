Prothom Alo launces digital archive ‘Chirantan 1971’

The leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo on 27 March launched ‘Chirantan 1971’ - a digital archive on the Liberation War–to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
Viewers will find a wide range of information sorted in different sections like martyred intellectuals, war diary, special days, books, interviews, war the at grassroots and more in the archive.
The digital window will give the audience access to wartime photographs, historical audios and videos. The beta version digital archive will soon be opened for Prothom Alo readers and researchers.
During a brief ceremony held at Prothom Alo office in Dhaka, three young journalists of the media house–Shakila Haque, Zinat Sharmin and Arnab Sanyal–inaugurated the digital archive.
Liberation War-based articles published in Prothom Alo since 1998 will be preserved in the archive. And it will be updated in regular basis so that audience can use the site as a databank.
The programme was launched with patriotic songs rendered by singer Warda Ashraf.
Moderator of the event and Prothom Alo deputy editor Lazzat Enab Mahsi, while descripting Prothom Alo’s year-long celebration of the Bangladesh’s golden jubilee, said that the Liberation War has been considered as very crucial event for Prothom Alo. “Since its foundation, Prothom Alo publishes objective news and information on the war,” he said.
Prothom Alo managing editor Sajjad Sharif reminded the emergence of Bangladesh through the Liberation War.
“We want to keep the spirit of Liberation War in our mind. The ideals and beliefs related to the war must be upheld in our journalism, because the inherent causes of the Liberation War shape values of Prothom Alo. Our editorial policy supports democracy, secularism, people’s welfare and development and a firm position on the spirit of the Liberation War,” Sajjad Sharif said.
Prothom Alo has been publishing articles on martyred intellectuals and decorated freedom fighters along with Liberation War related multimedia reports. Sajjad assured the audience about authenticity of the archive materials.
Prothom Alo online news manager Monirul Islam the digital archive will be a crucial source of authentic information for the curious readers as well as emerging researchers.