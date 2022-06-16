Prothom Alo the world over, a feather in Bangladesh's cap

We dream of a prosperous Bangladesh. Our youth are scaling new heights, facing new challenges and flying the green and red flag high all over the world. Fired by the spirit of the liberation war, we carry out all sorts of activities with the aim of building a democratic, non-communal and humanitarian modern country, free of all discrimination and disparity. You have placed your trust in us. We are determined to live up to your demands and aspirations.

We want to forge ahead with your trust and confidence in us. So I repeat, when Prothom Alo wins, you win. It is the win of the readers, of Bangladesh. We want to see the victory of Bangladesh.

Readers, stay with us. We want to remain victorious together in the days ahead.