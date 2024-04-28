Delay, cost-overrun plague textiles and jute ministry projects

A total of 25 projects related to infrastructure building of educational institutions under the textile and jute ministry are underway. Of the projects, 17 were not completed on time. The tenure of these projects was extended one or multiple times. Repeated extension of the projects led to cost overrun.

he estimated cost of these 17 projects was Tk 18.53 billion, which increased by Tk 1.11 billion due to failure to complete these on time.

The national parliament’s committee on estimates expressed dissatisfaction over repeated increase in project time and cost. The committee said procrastination in completion led to decrease in quality of work and hindered the objective of the project.

The committee on estimates discussed the ongoing projects of the textiles and jute ministry last March. The ministry in the meeting presented the data of headway in these projects. 15 of these projects were related to infrastructure building of educational institutes.

Sources from the committee on estimates said the committee suggested the projects be divided into parts upon discussion with the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED). The committee suggested that the relevant authorities fix issues such as how many projects can be implemented in current and next years, if there is any unnecessary project in the list and how beneficial are the projects that already saw cost overrun.