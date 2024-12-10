Kidney dialysis: 93pc patients face financial hardship

Kidney patients who undergo dialysis regularly spend an average of Tk 46,426 a month and 93 per cent of them face financial hardship, according to a survey by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

BIDS presented a research paper on the cost of kidney dialysis in Bangladesh on the third day of the four-day annual BIDS conference-2024 at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on Monday.

A session was held on education and health with UCSI University Bangladesh branch campus vice-chancellor Professor AK Enamul Haque in the chair.

Three research papers were presented at the session on costs of kidney disease, community clinics and employment.