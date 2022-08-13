Govt backtracks from LNG-fired power plant

In the latest development, the NWPGCL issued a letter to the power division last month, requesting it not to finalise the deal. However, the power division is yet to disclose a formal decision regarding the issue.

The state-run power company said in the letter that there is no need to build a separate terminal for the power plant as the government has already taken an initiative to build a floating LNG terminal in the deep sea along the Payra coast.

Some certain clauses of the draft multilateral agreement on LNG supply are no longer relevant in the present context. The NWPGCL board hence decided to cancel the deal.

There was a plan to generate 3600 megawatt electricity in three phases, with 1200 megawatt at each phase, at the Payra power plant.

However, the NWPGCL said a 1200-MW power plant can be built at the initial stage under own management and the authorities may install two other units in the following phases, in line with the future power demand.

Two power division officials told Prothom Alo that the demand for power did not increase as the economic growth slowed down in the two years marred with the Covid-19 pandemic and the plans of setting up new industrial areas were not executed properly. There is no need for new power generation projects before 2030 and this is why the 3600-MW LNG-based power project is being dropped.