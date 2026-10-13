Saudi flight disruptions: CAAB issues 7 directives to assist affected passengers
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has issued seven directives to airlines to ease the difficulties faced by passengers affected by flight disruptions at various airports following attacks by Houthi rebels in Saudi Arabia.
The directives call for airlines to provide the latest flight information, assist passengers with rebooking and refunds, and ensure essential services for those stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The instructions were issued in a letter signed on Monday night by Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and sent to the airlines concerned.
The letter states that operations at various airports in Saudi Arabia have been significantly disrupted by the country’s current security situation. All airlines operating direct and transit flights to Saudi Arabia must implement the directives immediately.
Under the directives, passengers must be informed of flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes through various channels, including text messages, phone calls, emails, websites and social media.
Airlines must also provide clear information about revised schedules, rebooking, refunds and other applicable arrangements. Passengers must be advised not to come to the airport until their flight status has been confirmed, it stated.
Airlines must advise passengers who need visa extensions or immigration-related assistance to contact the Saudi authorities, the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka and other relevant agencies.
The directives also require airlines to ensure essential services including seating, drinking water and light refreshments for passengers who have already arrived at the airport. Special attention must be given to elderly people, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable passengers.
In addition, each airline must appoint a designated representative and promptly provide the Flight Management Department at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with their name, designation, mobile phone number and email address.
Until the situation returns to normal, the representative must remain in contact with the airport authorities to assist passengers and coordinate flight-related information, as per the directives.
CAAB further stated that no passenger should be left stranded without assistance. Airlines must treat passengers with empathy and provide accurate and complete information. The directives must be implemented immediately, with airlines maintaining coordination with the airport’s Flight Management Department.
Saudi flight situation
Disruptions at various airports in Saudi Arabia have affected 62 flights operating from Bangladesh on direct and transit routes, leaving 9,674 passengers affected.
According to CAAB, these figures, based on information available up to Monday afternoon, do not include passengers travelling with Riyadh Air.
CAAB’s figures show that, among direct flights, nine operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, two by US-Bangla Airlines, five by Saudia and seven by Riyadh Air have been affected. In addition, 39 transit flights operated by IndiGo, Emirates, Qatar Airways, flydubai, SalamAir and EgyptAir have also been affected.
Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights on the Dhaka–Riyadh route until 17 October. US-Bangla Airlines has also cancelled all flights on the Dhaka–Riyadh–Dhaka route until 21 October.