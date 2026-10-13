Saudi flight disruptions: CAAB issues 7 directives to assist affected passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has issued seven directives to airlines to ease the difficulties faced by passengers affected by flight disruptions at various airports following attacks by Houthi rebels in Saudi Arabia.

The directives call for airlines to provide the latest flight information, assist passengers with rebooking and refunds, and ensure essential services for those stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The instructions were issued in a letter signed on Monday night by Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and sent to the airlines concerned.