AL can’t take part in elections as its activities suspended: Chief adviser to UK minister

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring that the upcoming general election will be free, fair, and inclusive.

He made the remarks on Thursday evening during a meeting with visiting British minister for international development Baroness Jenny Chapman at the State Guest House Jamuna here, a press release from the CA’s Press Wing said today, Friday.

During their discussions, the two leaders covered a wide range of issues, including the February general election, tackling illegal migration, boosting trade, the Rohingya crisis, and enhancing cooperation in the aviation and maritime sectors.