AL can’t take part in elections as its activities suspended: Chief adviser to UK minister
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring that the upcoming general election will be free, fair, and inclusive.
He made the remarks on Thursday evening during a meeting with visiting British minister for international development Baroness Jenny Chapman at the State Guest House Jamuna here, a press release from the CA’s Press Wing said today, Friday.
During their discussions, the two leaders covered a wide range of issues, including the February general election, tackling illegal migration, boosting trade, the Rohingya crisis, and enhancing cooperation in the aviation and maritime sectors.
“The election will be held on schedule in the first half of February,” professor Yunus reiterated, emphasising that it would be an inclusive and participatory one.
“The election will be participatory. There will be a big turnout,” he said, adding that tens of millions of young people are expected to cast their first ballots, as they had no opportunity to vote during the three rigged general elections over the 16-year-long autocracy.
The chief adviser said the Awami League would not be able to take part in the polls as its activities have been suspended under the country’s anti-terrorism laws, and the election commission has subsequently removed the party from the official list of registered political parties.
He added that the July Charter would mark “a new beginning” for Bangladesh, reflecting the aspirations of millions who took part in the historic July–August uprising last year.
Minister Chapman thanked professor Yunus for his leadership since assuming charge of the interim government and commended the ongoing dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties over the July Charter.
Chapman expressed concern about the abuse of the UK asylum system by migrants from several countries, including Bangladesh, and stressed the importance of safe and legal migration while curbing exploitation.
Professor Yunus agreed, emphasising that his government is committed to ensuring safe migration and encouraging more Bangladeshis to seek employment abroad through legal channels.
The two leaders also discussed the Rohingya crisis and the need for continued humanitarian support for more than a million refugees living in camps in Bangladesh.
“The young people in the camps are growing up without hope — angry and frustrated. We must ensure they receive education,” professor Yunus said.
The meeting also highlighted opportunities to boost trade and cooperation between Dhaka and London.
The chief adviser noted that Bangladesh is purchasing a British research vessel to conduct maritime studies in the Bay of Bengal.
Minister Chapman called for stronger aviation ties between the two nations, adding that the head of Airbus International is expected to visit Bangladesh soon.
National security adviser Khalilur Rahman, SDG coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke were present at the meeting.