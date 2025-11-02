Confronting Awami League’s new ICC allegations

"Violent mobs not only vandalized buildings and other property, but some also attacked media outlets seen as supportive of Awami League, set fire to buildings with people inside and launched violent attacks on Awami League supporters and police personnel, including by lynching some. Particularly severe cases of revenge violence occurred from 4 August as the former Government was losing its grip on power. In many places, enraged local populations released their anger about the violations and abuses they had suffered at the hands of police and Awami League officials. In some cases, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters, members and local leaders were among those involved in acts of violence during the protests and in their aftermath."

However, the UN report found no evidence that these acts were carried out pursuant to a state or organizational policy—a necessary condition for classifying violence as a crime against humanity. In order to fit this condition they must have been deliberately committed by a State or organisation in furtherance of a policy, as opposed to being spontaneous, random or isolated in character.

“OHCHR found no information showing that such human rights abuses were orchestrated at a national leadership level,” it stated.

And as for the student group organising the protests, the UN report "found isolated cases in which some students initiated violence against Chhatra League supporters", but again, no evidence of orchestration was found..