July violence: Flawed detentions and precarious trials

Of the 1,601 cases filed till 17 July regarding the July uprising, 637 were murder cases. While the number of arrests may not have reached up till thousands in these cases, several hundreds have been arrested. No doubt amongst those named in the FIRs, there are people who have actually committed crimes during the July protests and so may be rightfully detained. But right from the moment a person is listed in an FIR to the present day when many have spent months or nearly a year in detention, the system now operating does not seek to distinguish between those who are complicit in the murders or attempted murders and those who are innocent of any involvement. Both categories have been as likely to get arrested as each other, and both remained detained for a very long time. The key criteria for detention of a person has nothing to do with evidence, but everything to do with their relationship with the Awami League.

Right now in Bangladesh, in relation to most of these cases, what we have is not just “detention before trial” or “detention before charge” (potentially concerning in themselves) but something far more worthy of criticism: “detention before investigation”. In some cases the police may conduct some investigation; however, where that is the case, the police fail to inform the courts when it has not identified any evidence connecting the accused to the crime alleged against them.