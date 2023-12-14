Govt bans election-disruptive programmes from 18 December

The government has imposed a ban on political programmes, that may disrupt the electoral process, across the country from 18 December until the election day.
In response to an election commission (EC) directive, the public security division of the home ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.
In its letter, the EC had urged the ministry to take steps to prevent the people from any rallies, or other political programmes that may disrupt the electoral process or discourage the voters from exercising their franchise.