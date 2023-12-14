Election rigging: Past and present

Due to the above manipulations, the 11th parliament election was participatory, but not competitive. In fact, it was a blatantly manipulated rigged election, resulting in a lopsided victory for the ruling party, which ‘won’ in 289 out of 300 constituencies.

From the bitter experiences of the 2018 national elections and the city corporation elections prior to that, BNP decided to boycott all future elections under the PM Sheikh Hasina. It also became adamant about its demand for the restoration of the Caretaker system. On top of it, the government faced the challenges caused by widespread discontents among citizens about unashamed cronyism, flagrant looting and plundering, flight of capital, run away price hikes and economic mismanagement, human rights violations,misgovernance and denial of people’s civil rights. Faced with these challenges, the government, and the ruling party, which became one and the same over the years, decided to further calibrate its Khulna model of manipulated election:

1. The government appointed the Awal commission in February 2022 with loyal individuals in violation of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022. The Act authorized political parties and professional bodies to nominate names from which the search committee, formed under the Act, was to recommend 10 names to the President, out of which 5 were to be appointed to the commission. But the search committee, opened up the nomination process allowing individuals, who were not legally eligible to nominate names, based which the new election commission was appointed. This calls into question the legality of the appointment of the Awal Commission, which in turn raises questions about the legality of all its actions, including the declaration of the election schedule.

2. The election commission registered some ‘king's parties’ ignoring several other active political parties. This was part of a grand strategy to break BNP by enticing its leaders to join these spurious new parties.

3. The government captured all democratic institutions by either appointing partisan individuals or conveying to the incumbents the dire consequences of disloyalty (NYT).

3. BNP was kept out of the upcoming election by using the violence of 28 October as a pretext for the police to file dozens of cases and arrest over 20,000 of their leaders and activists, including almost all of their senior leaders, and driving away many from their homes. Clearly, these cases were filed, and arrests made to keep BNP out of the 12th parliament election as it would have been impossible for them to file nomination papers by November 30th, even if they wanted to do so.

4. The election commission declared that it would not take the responsibility for political harassment, thus encouraging the police to further repress and harass BNP.

5. The election commission asked the Home Ministry to stop all political activities opposing the co-called election of 7 January, which is a clear violation of the right to dissent, a fundamental right of the citizens.

6. Through increased threats and intimidation by security agencies, use of draconian laws such the Cyber Security Act, and giving party loyalist the registration and licenses for new outsets, the media has been made to play the role of lapdog rather than watchdog. In fact, the media, with few exceptions, has now largely become a propaganda machine for the ruling party.

7. The government drastically shrunk the civil society space through regulatory restrictions, repressive laws and creation of a culture of fear. In fact, the civil society, because of suppression by the government, has now become ineffective and is unable to play any significant role during the election.

8. The government fast-tracked the trial of many cases, most of which are fake cases, filed earlier against the BNP leaders and activists,and quickly convicted them. According to media reports, over 1000 persons, most of whom are BNP leaders and activists,were convicted in different courts of Dhaka in the last four months, which made most of them ineligible to run for parliament.

9. According to media reports, in some areas of the country beneficiaries of the social safety net programmes are asked to turn in their cards to local ruling party leaders and collect those after casting their votes. This is intended to pressure the beneficiaries to cast their votes, thereby increasing the turnout rate.