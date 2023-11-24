Election 'at any cost', but at what price?

It is now more or less certain that most of the citizens will once again be deprived of their voting rights in the forthcoming one-sided election. The activists and supporters of BNP and other parties boycotting the election will obviously not be interested in voting. And even if they are, it is not likely that they will be able to do so, given the government’s repressive measures. That is what the past experiences tell us. In the 2018 election, it was not only the activists and supporters who couldn't go to vote due to violence and the government’s heavy-handedness, many candidates of the opposition parties also could not go to their constituencies. In addition, the Election Commission and the Court declared many of the opposition candidates ineligible to contest the election.

The government has adopted an even more stern stance this time. Consequently, even of the activists and supporters of the opposition parties who want to vote, it is unlikely that they will be able to do so. Many common citizens will also be deprived of their voting rights. Some will be too scared of their safety to go to the polling centres to vote and some others will find their votes already cast by others, as it happened before. Then again, many may believe that their votes will make no difference at all. No matter whom they vote for, the ruling party candidates will win, as in the past. Even many Awami League activists and supporters may not also go to the polling centres with the belief that their candidates will win no matter what. So the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election may be held without a significant turnout.

Voting is recognised as an important human right by international law. With one-sided, non-competitive 12th Parliament election, many people will be once again deprived of this important human right, even though our valiant freedom fighters sacrificed their lives in the liberation war to establish our right to self-determination.