Next election is likely to be one-sided

We should keep one thing in mind. There are lot of data and information behind the visa policy that the US announced. The European Union also took decisions based on judicious opinions. They did not think it was necessary to obverse such an election spending the tax money of their citizens. As a result, nothing can be changed by making strong remarks. Tangible measures will have to be taken to create trust.

Badiul Alam Majumdar is the secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN)