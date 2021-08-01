Public engagement missing in govt policy to fight Covid-19: Speakers

"I think that it is not possible to reduce the Covid-19 infection (rate) without public engagement and their organised power.... A trained volunteer group is needed today to serve the people in this crisis," said the lawmaker.

Convenor of the Citizen's Platform Debapriya Bhattacharya said now there is no alternative to a public engagement initiative in combating the pandemic.

"But the biggest obstacle here is the absence of necessary framework and guidelines on the part of the government for such a public engagement initiative. This absence is also undermining the effectiveness of various government stimulus delivery and awareness-raising about vaccination and health protocols," he said.