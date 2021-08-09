Public hearing on LPG now on 17-18 Aug

The energy regulator has announced the scheduled public hearing responding to the appeal of the LPG operators who oppose the present pricing formula for LPG.

The BERC, held its last public hearing on LPG price fixing in January this year, and first fixed the price on 12 April in compliance with a court order.

The LPG operators in the private sector allege that many of their cost components were not considered by the energy regulator while announcing the price.

As a result, their businesses have seen a huge financial loss, said Azam Chowdhury, president of LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB), a representative body of the operators.

The operators, which include LPG cylinder manufacturers, bottling plant owners, importers, and traders, demanded addition of Tk 224 for a 12-kg LPG cylinder as costs of the operators while fixing the new retail price of LPG by the BERC.