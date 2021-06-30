‘Public interest litigation supports good governance’

The rule of law and public interest litigation are complementary. Over the past 20 years, there has been an increase in public interest litigation cases in the country. However, the rulings in such cases are not always implemented. If the rulings in public interest litigation cases are implemented, public interests and people’s rights will be ensured.

These observations were made by human rights activists, including lawyers dealing with public litigation cases, at a virtual roundtable on the ‘Importance of public interest litigation in the strengthening of the rule of law.’ The roundtable was organised on Tuesday by the Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), with Prothom Alo as the media partner.