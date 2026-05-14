Satirical posts on measles fuel misinformation online

Measles has emerged as a major concern in the country. Over the past two months, the number of patient suffering from the disease and its symptoms has exceeded 50,000, while more than 400 have died. Most of the infected and deceased are children.

Amid this concern, a series of fake comments attributed to political figures, physicians and other well-known personalities have been spreading on social media. In most cases, these comments are being circulated through photo cards.

Verification has found that many of the widely discussed posts originated from various sarcasm or satire-based Facebook pages. Many users are mistaking the satirical posts for genuine statements and sharing them further.

For example, a photo card quoting National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser (southern region) and Member of Parliament Hasnat Abdullah claimed that he said, “Children are being deliberately killed to frame Dr Yunus over the measles issue.”