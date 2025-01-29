Office of Saima Wazed’s Suchona Foundation not found in address provided: ACC
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) could not locate the office of Shuchona Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Sheikh Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed.
The ACC on Wednesday afternoon said Suchona Foundation’s office is located in the city's Dhanmondi area. The ACC said it will raid the office of Suchona Foundation.
Later ACC deputy director Aktarul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Suchona Foundation’s existence was not found in the address provided.”
Saima Wazed is World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional director for Southeast Asia. The ACC on Sunday said Saima Wazed was a citizen of Canada when she was nominated for the post. The information provided by her as qualification was not appropriate. There are allegations of corruption against her.
The ACC said Saima Wazed collected gifts in the name of Suchona Foundation and misappropriated the funds.
Earlier on 24 November, Bangladesh Bank’s Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) instructed banks to freeze bank accounts of Suchona Foundation.