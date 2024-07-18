11 people killed across the country till now
A total of 11 people have been killed in clashes in connection with quota reform protests across the country till now.
The students protesting for quota reform clashed with the police-RAB and Chhatra League-Jubo League across the country.
Bodies of four people have been kept at Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hospital in the capital.
Hospital director Mizanur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said of the deceased, two are students. Details of two others could not be known immediately.
Earlier, the news of deaths of two protestors was available in the clashes between protestors and the police-RAB. One of them died at Uttara Model College Hospital and another died at Uttara Crescent Hospital. Physicians of two hospitals have confirmed the deaths.
In total, six people have been killed in Uttara, hospital sources said. Besides, one student of Residential Model College, one in Rampura, a rickshaw puller in Jatrabari, one in Savar and one in Madaripur have died.
Clashes have been continuing between the protestors and the police at Jatrabari area in the capital. A person brought an critically injured rickshaw puller to Dhaka Medical College in the evening. Physicians there declared him dead. The Identity of the deceased rickshaw puller couldn't be known. He is around 30 years old.
Protesters in Uttara of the capital clashed with the police and RAB after 11:00 am on Thursday.
Prothom Alo's Gazipur correspondent from the spot said students are demonstrating in front of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hospital. Many have been injured there.
Clashes are continuing at a number of places in the capital. Clashes broke out between the protesting students and the police in the Merul Badda area in the morning.
Later, it spread to Rampura and Malibagh area. Agitated people carried out vandalism at the BTV building and set fire to it. Clashes are going on in Shanir Akhra.
Meanwhile, clashes are continuing between protesting students and police and Awami League leaders and activists at Dhanmondi 27. A student of Dhaka Residential Model College died in the afternoon.