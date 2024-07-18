11 people killed across the country till now

Earlier, the news of deaths of two protestors was available in the clashes between protestors and the police-RAB. One of them died at Uttara Model College Hospital and another died at Uttara Crescent Hospital. Physicians of two hospitals have confirmed the deaths.

In total, six people have been killed in Uttara, hospital sources said. Besides, one student of Residential Model College, one in Rampura, a rickshaw puller in Jatrabari, one in Savar and one in Madaripur have died.

In total, 11 people have been killed.

Clashes have been continuing between the protestors and the police at Jatrabari area in the capital. A person brought an critically injured rickshaw puller to Dhaka Medical College in the evening. Physicians there declared him dead. The Identity of the deceased rickshaw puller couldn't be known. He is around 30 years old.