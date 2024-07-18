10 killed across the country till now
News of four more deaths in connection with the movement for quota reform has been disclosed and bodies of these people have been kept at Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hospital in the capital.
Hospital director Mizanur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said of the deceased, two are students. Details of two others could not be known immediately.
Earlier, the news of deaths of two protestors was available in the clashes between protestors and the police-RAB. One of them died at Uttara Model College Hospital and another died at Uttara Crescent Hospital. Physicians of two hospitals have confirmed the deaths.
In total, six people have been killed in Uttara, hospital sources said. Besides, one student of Residential Model College, one in Rampura, one in Savar and one in Madaripur have died.
In total, 10 people have been killed.
Protesters in Uttara of the capital clashed with the police and RAB after 11:00 am on Thursday.
Prothom Alo's Gazipur correspondent from the spot said students from various private universities, colleges and schools gathered at the Zamzam tower at around 11:00 am.
Later, when they in procession tried to go to the main road, police and RAB tried to disperse them, resulting in break out of the clashes.