10 killed across the country till now

News of four more deaths in connection with the movement for quota reform has been disclosed and bodies of these people have been kept at Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hospital in the capital.

Hospital director Mizanur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said of the deceased, two are students. Details of two others could not be known immediately.

Earlier, the news of deaths of two protestors was available in the clashes between protestors and the police-RAB. One of them died at Uttara Model College Hospital and another died at Uttara Crescent Hospital. Physicians of two hospitals have confirmed the deaths.