Khaleda Zia undergoes procedure for pacemaker implant
A pacemaker has been implanted permanently for the heart of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.
The pacemaker was implanted in the body of the three-time prime minister at the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital Sunday afternoon.
Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia has been kept under close observation of physicians for 72 hours after the pacemaker installation.
Earlier in the meeting of the medical board consisting of local and foreign physicians on Saturday night, it was decided to install a pacemaker in her body.
“Madam had heart problems before. There was a block. A stent was inserted previously. After reviewing everything, a pacemaker has been installed on the advice of the medical board,” Zahid Hossain said.
Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill on Friday and was rushed to Evercare Hospital at 3:30 am Saturday.
The 79-year-old former prime minister of Bangladesh has been suffering from multiple health issues, including arthritis, heart disease, lung, liver, and kidney complications, as well as diabetes.
Earlier she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.
Khaleda Zia, who is convicted but staying home under an executive order, has been in a critical health condition for an extended period of time.
She was previously admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August last year and remained under medical care for over five months before being discharged on 11 January.
Her family had requested the government to permit her treatment abroad, but it was denied. Later, three specialist physicians from the US were brought in to perform a surgery on her blood vessels on 27 October, last year.