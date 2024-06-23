Khaleda Zia undergoes procedure for pacemaker implant

Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia has been kept under close observation of physicians for 72 hours after the pacemaker installation.

Earlier in the meeting of the medical board consisting of local and foreign physicians on Saturday night, it was decided to install a pacemaker in her body.

“Madam had heart problems before. There was a block. A stent was inserted previously. After reviewing everything, a pacemaker has been installed on the advice of the medical board,” Zahid Hossain said.